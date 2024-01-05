FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Light House Recovery Center in Downtown Fresno opened its new facility in a grand opening ceremony Thursday night after a fire destroyed the non-profit in October of 2021.

The new facility, House of Hope can now serve 27 women who struggle with drug and alcohol addiction.

Vikki Luna, the founder and CEO of the Light House Women’s Recovery Center says she is excited to see how they will rise from the ashes.

“I’m so excited because this is a miracle. We didn’t have the resources to do it…. but the help of the community and many generous partners,” Luna said. “We came back bigger and better and stronger and able to serve more women who are out there struggling and needing help.”

Luna believes the future is bright for the program and the women it will continue to serve and heal.