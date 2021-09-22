LifeBridge Community Church receives award for community service

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno County honored frontline heroes at the State of the County Breakfast. Lifebridge Community Church received a Community Hero award for providing resources to residents of Northwest Fresno.

During the pandemic, the church held grocery drives for struggling families, delivered essentials to senior citizens to protect them from Covid-19, and made homemade sanitizers when supply was low at stores.

Kevin Foster, Pastor, at Lifebridge talked about the work they’re doing to continue helping the Fresno Community.