FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man found guilty of the shooting death of a Fresno teenager in 2018 was sentenced in Fresno County Superior Court on Thursday.

Judge Jonathan Conklin handed down the sentence to Joseph Espinoza, which included 35 years in state prison – which would then be followed by 25 years to life sentence in state prison, in addition to a sentence of a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Espinoza’s sentence was for the 11 felony charges and 6 misdemeanors following the events of June 2018. Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting outside a home on Sunset Avenue between Van Ness Boulevard and Rialto Avenue. Deputies at the time said four teenagers were hanging out at a house when two of them went out to their car to grab something. That’s when a vehicle pulled up and the two teenagers had a gun pointed at them from inside the vehicle.

Deputies say the suspect opened fire on the two teenagers, hitting 17-year-old Nicholas Kauls. He died of his injuries after four days. The suspect was arrested less than two weeks later.

Lisa Kauls, Nicholas’ mother, spoke to the court during the sentencing to tell the court about her son and how his loss has devastated her.

“3 years, 8 years, and 14 days later I still can’t believe that this is all so true. How could something so terrible happen to my son? Someone good. I know it’s real, I know Nick is gone. It’s just unbelievable. I’m not ready to accept it and I don’t think I ever will.”