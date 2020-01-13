Life of long-time Fresno Grizzlies score keeper Jim Nelson celebrated

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Family, friends and former colleagues of former Fresno Grizzlies score keeper Jim Nelson gathered Saturday to celebrate his life.

Nelson passed away September 24 at the age of 65 after a battle with heart disease. He worked for the Grizzlies for more than a decade, sharing his love and knowledge of baseball with younger generations as a mentor to interns.

“Jim was a fixture here at the ballpark, up in the press box. He was known by a lot of people so I think this was a very fitting tribute to him,” said Jim’s wife of 21 years, Lisa Nelson.

Lisa Nelson says they will donate his remains to the Stanford University Medical School as a gift for its years of care during his battle with heart disease.

