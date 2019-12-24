Life in prison for the murder of his girlfriend

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man is starting a life sentence for the murder of his girlfriend.

Andres Ybarra was found guilty of the crime in September. He was sentenced on Monday inside Tulare County Superior Court.

According to Visalia Police, on July 1, 2016, the victim was found in bed at the couple’s home. An autopsy established that she had massive internal injuries, and there was evidence of strangulation, a black eye, and a broken nose. Ybarra told officers that she had overdosed on prescription medicine.

RELATED: Jurors in Erika Sandoval trial say they can’t reach verdict

Current California law means Ybarra must serve 15 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.