TULARE COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old man was sentenced to prison for two 2020 shootings on Thursday in a Tulare County Courtroom, according to the Tulare County District Attorney.

The District Attorney says Myles Gonzales was sentenced to life in prison for two 2020 shootings. Around 4:55 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2020, the DA says Gonzales, another adult man, and a male juvenile started a verbal altercation with three men inside the Little Caesars at the Mary’s Vineyard shopping center in Visalia.

According to the DA, the victims were former gang members known to the assailants. As the argument escalated, Gonzales fired several shots from a handgun, wounding the victims.

All three victims were transported to a local hospital where they recovered. The assailants fled but were taken into custody after an investigation by the Visalia Police Department. Gonzales was arrested on Dec. 17, 2020.

During the investigation, the DA says they discovered that Gonzales was also the assailant in Nov. 22, 2020, shooting at the Relax Inn in Visalia in which he shot at three men during another gang-related altercation. No injuries were reported.

According to the DA on July 28, 2022, Gonzales pleaded guilty to the deliberate, premeditated attempted murder of three victims with the special allegations of discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury and that the crime was for the benefit of a criminal street gang, and gang conspiracy.

In the Relax Inn shooting, Gonzales pleaded to assault with a firearm of three victims with the special allegations that he used a firearm, and that the crime was for the benefit of a criminal street gang.

Additionally, he pleaded to discharge of a firearm with gross negligence and that the crime was committed for the benefit of a street gang, as well as the use of a deadly weapon.