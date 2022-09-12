FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A partnership between two California agencies is selling specialized license plates and giving money to future farmers.

The partnership is between the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) and the Califonia DMV.

The California Agriculture Special Interest License Plate was established in 2013 to help generate funding for programs teaching the next generation of farmers.

Since it started the agency says it has raised more than $1.9 million for youth education activities.

With the revenue from the specialized plates sold in 2021, The California Department of Food and Agriculture expects to give more than $250,000 in grants to AG student programs.

You can apply for the grant at CalAgPlate the deadline is Friday, October 7, 2022.