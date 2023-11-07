FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A committee designed to review what’s referred to as “age-inappropriate content” in books housed in the children’s sections of Fresno County libraries was passed by the Fresno County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

The vote was split with three supervisors in favor of what was described as the “Parents Matter Act for Fresno County Libraries” and two supervisors against it. Steve Brandau was joined by Nathan Magsig and Buddy Mendes in supporting the resolution; Brian Pacheco and Sal Quintero voted against it.

When the proposal was unveiled on Thursday, Brandau said it would take “graphic” books out of the children’s sections at Fresno County libraries, so only parents would have access to them if they want to introduce topics like gender identity or sex education. Brandau cited complaints made in June regarding books available at the Clovis branch of the Fresno County library.

At the meeting of the Fresno County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, public comment on the proposal was limited to 20 minutes total, with each person given two minutes of public comment. The restrictions resulted in a crowd of people both within the chamber and outside of it being unable to make their position clear to the Board of Supervisors.

The resolution text made it clear that “nothing in this resolution shall require or authorize the removal of any book or other material from a Fresno County library,” a concern cited by some members of the public.

According to the resolution by the Board of Supervisors of the County of Fresno, it states “no Fresno County Library or other County facility shall allow ready access to minors of books and other materials that contain age-inappropriate content contained within designated children’s sections or areas.” It also states that “parental or guardian consent will be required before accessing or checking out of books and other materials that contain age-inappropriate content.”

“Among the alterations to the resolution agreed upon on Tuesday were that the committee be made up of 11 members, two chosen by each of the five Fresno County supervisors and an additional member to represent the majority. A public list would also be displayed in each library showing which books had been removed from the children’s section.

Further details about the committee’s members of when/where meetings would take place have not been released.