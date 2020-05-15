Libraries reopening in Fresno County; pick up options available

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Public libraries in Fresno County will resume some operations starting next week.

Library officials say the limited services will vary from branch to branch depending on factors such as the design of the building and the availability of staff. As of now, only library staff will be permitted to enter the buildings.

Fresno County Public Library says residents can still reserve books and other materials and staff will have it ready for pick up at a designated time.

A schedule showing which branches are open and when they are open will be posted to the Fresno County Public Library’s website.

