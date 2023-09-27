FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The “Reel Pride” film festival returns to Fresno this weekend and is described as bigger and better than ever.

For the 34th year, the Fresno Reel Pride LGBTQ+ Film Festival organizers say it continues to be the largest LGBTQ+ film festival in the Central Valley, creating a safe and inclusive space for all. The event promises to bring a wide array of LGBTQ+ cinema and entertainment with new direction, bold new ideas, and a fresh outlook.

Organizers say the mission of Fresno Reel Pride is to increase the awareness of the LGBTQIA community through the exhibition of films exploring LGBTQIA themes at an annual festival.

There will be three locations where the films can be watched including Tower Theater, Vista Theater – and Fresno City College (at the performing arts theater and Yokuts Plaza).

The film festival runs from September 29 to October 1. To purchase tickets visit the Reel Pride website.