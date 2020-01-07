LGBT+ center in Tulare, Kings counties gets $50,000 grant to fight opioid addiction

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) The Source LGBT+ Center received a $50,000 grant for community-based opioid use disorder prevention and education, the organization said.

The grant came from The Center at Sierra Health Foundation through the Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Access Points Project.

The Source LGBT+ Center was one of 55 community-based organizations chosen in California.

As a partner organization, The Source LGBT+ Center said they were required to demonstrate trusted relationships in communities of color that have experienced disproportionate penalization for SUD and historical trauma, particularly in health systems.

This grant will focus on LGBT communities of color, as these groups are three times more likely to experience opioid or substance use disorders than those that identify as straight.

“The intention of this prevention and education project is the whole person and the whole community – care,” said Chet P. Hewitt, president and CEO of The Center at Sierra Health Foundation, which manages the MAT Access Points Project.

“Community organizations are substantial resources and essential partners in taking on this significant, statewide health concern,” said Marlies Perez, a division chief at the Department of Health Care Services.

Learn more about the MAT Access Points Project at mataccesspoints.org.

