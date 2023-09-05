CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A war of words lasting nearly three hours was spent in the Clovis City Council on Tuesday evening.

The council met to heated debates over a letter that would be sent to the Fresno County Board of Supervisors regarding some LGBTQ+ books written for kids at the local library.

The letter would be sent on behalf of three council members; Diane Pearce, Drew Bessinger & Vong Mouanoutoua.

The council members claimed they received a number of complaints about several books in the children’s section of the library that featured what some describe as objectionable content, others also argued the books were not age-appropriate.

“There is a motion and a second to do nothing that is government at its best,” said Lynne Ashbeck, Clovis mayor. “There you have it, let’s do nothing.”

In the end, the council voted to do nothing with the letter.

It was decided tonight that each council member could send an individual letter if they wanted but sending the letter on city letterhead as a whole was not going to happen.