Let our restaurants reopen, Fresno County asks California’s public health chief

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – While some California counties are moving further into Phase 2 of reopening, the numbers in Fresno County are still far off from the state’s requirements.

Fresno County sent a letter to State Public Health Officer Dr. Sonia Angell Friday, asking for some flexibility to reopen restaurants.

“So what we’re trying to do is just figure out a way that we can just possibly open our dining and maybe some other sectors, that would be very safe to do while we’re waiting for the state to really allow all the counties to move forward into the rest of phase two,” said Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra.

In the letter, Dr. Vohra acknowledged that Fresno County won’t meet the state requirements anytime soon when it comes to epidemiology stability and having no new deaths for 14 days.

“From yesterday to today we had 70 new cases, we’ve added to the fatality count almost every time that we’ve posted for the last few days, and I think that that has to be recognized that we’re not quite flattening the curve here,” said Dr. Vohra during a press conference Friday.

Regardless, he says he’s hopeful for a positive response from the state.

Owner of Fresno restaurant Cracked Pepper Bistro, Vatche Moukhtarian, agrees with the push to reopen as soon as possible. He says his business is taking a big financial hit with each day that passes.

“We had 30 employees, and we’re down to maybe seven right now, eight, and then we’re losing money every month staying closed so we need to reopen to be able to have a fighting chance to survive this long run. If not, we’re going to see a lot of restaurants close. They won’t be able to return after this,” said Moukhtarian.

Moukhtarian says they already have a plan in place for reopening their restaurant – even at a limited capacity.

Meanwhile Dr. Vohra says they have a call scheduled with Dr. Angell on Monday.

