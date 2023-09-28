TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Library is inviting the community to celebrate Banned Books Week beginning Oct. 1.

From October 1 to 7, the library will be shining a light on book bans and challenges happening in communities, schools, and public libraries.

The Tulare County Library with libraries, booksellers, publishers, journalists, teachers, and readers is inviting the community to share in their First Amendment – the right to read.

The library says it recognizes that reading is among our greatest freedoms and only an individual or a parent or guardian of a child should decide the choice of books to read.

Banned Books Week launched in 1982 after the Supreme Court Case Island Trees School District v. Pico ruled that schools could not ban books solely because of their content.

The American Library Association (ALA) and Office of Intellectual Freedom started Banned Books Week to foster discussion about challenged and banned books saying the number of challenged books has continued to rise since 2021, which recorded just 729 book challenges.

With other libraries and book communities in the United States, the Tulare County Library will celebrate Banned Books Week by providing information and book displays including current and historical bans and challenges.