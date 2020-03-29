Less crowded than normal, Riverpark Farmer’s Market was enjoyed by several families

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — On Saturday it seemed it was business as usual at the Farmer’s Market in Fresno’s Riverpark.

Though a little less crowded than normal, many were out walking around enjoying the day.

“Getting out, getting out of the house, getting away from the kids,” said Ileana Perez, a Fresno resident.

Perez says her family has been cooped up in the house for the last two weeks and needed some fresh air.

Since the City closed the park’s parking lots this week, they figured the Farmer’s Market was the next best thing.

“It’s nice to see people outside of your house and to see people out in the community also supporting the local vendors but we try to stay safe, we keep our distance from people and carry our hand sanitizer and wash our hands and do everything we’re suppose to be doing,” Perez said.

In Riverpark most shops remain closed. There’s signs that remind everyone to wash their hands and keep a social distance of six-feet. There are even hand washing stations in the area.

While Fresno’s ‘Shelter in Place’ has been extended until Easter, Shirley Nellon with Grandma’s Old Fashion Butter Bunches says it’s important to still interact with customers.

“We are a country that’s used to being with people and need that embrace of people saying ‘hi’ and as a vendor I love meeting people because I’m a people person,” Nellon said.

She says supporting local businesses right now is needed more than ever. Nello says it feels good to have people stopping by her booth.

But she says she’s taking all necessary precautions to keep those around her safe.

“Most of our products here are pre-packaged and I also give out hand wipes just in case, so we’re pretty safe we’re in an open environment out here,” Nellon said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.