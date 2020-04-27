Les Misérables canceled in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — It seems we’ll have to wait more than ‘One Day More.’ It was announced Monday that the Fresno stop of the Les Misérables tour scheduled to perform at the Saroyan Theater from April 28 until May 3 has been canceled.

Originally set to be rescheduled, the show has been forced to cancel according to a press release from Fresno Lexus Broadway.

Refunds of tickets purchased through official ticketing partners will be processed automatically. To request a refund for tickets paid for with cash or check, please contact your original place of purchase. Fresno Lexus Broadway press release

Waitress, a show originally scheduled to bow on June 6 was canceled on April 2. The next Fresno Lexus Broadway show scheduled to hit the Saroyan theater stage is Cats on Jan 5 and 6 of 2021.

