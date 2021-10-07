Leroy Johnson sentenced for murder of Kerman couple in 2009

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The man who was convicted of murder for killing a Kerman couple in 2009 was sentenced today.

Leroy Johnson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Johnson was found guilty on charges of murder, attempted murder, second-degree robbery, and mayhem.

On July 22, 2009, prosecutors say Johnson was one of two people who went into the home of Gary and Sandra Debartolo to steal marijuana. When realizing the couple were still home – prosecutors say he killed the couple and rushed outside.