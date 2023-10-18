HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Hanford native turned TikTok star spoke at the White House Wednesday in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Leo Gonzalez has more than 2 million followers on TikTok and explains how surreal the moment felt to speak in front of dignitaries.

“I’ve been feeling a lot of full circle moments lately. I’ve seen how you can go from living in Hanford California and just imagining yourself taking a picture on the other side of that fence over there with the iconic White House in the background. I can see how you can go from that to one day being invited inside to talking on a microphone,” said Gonzalez.

He joined First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at a reception at the White House.

Gonzalez was born and raised in Hanford and moved out of the Central Valley in 2019. He now lives in Los Angeles but spoke about his valley roots.

“I’ve seen how you could go from being in Fresno, California, at the feria la educacion, the education fair to – yeah that part to introducing the vice president,” Gonzalez expressed.

Gonzalez introduced Vice President Harris at the reception and she joked with him saying her church retreats were in Hanford back in the day so they might have run into each other.