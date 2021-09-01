Lemoore Union school psychologist arrested during sex trafficking sting, district officials say

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Lemoore Union High School District school psychologist was arrested during a sex-trafficking sting in Kings County, district officials confirmed Wednesday.

In a statement, the district says it was notified by law enforcement about the arrest of employee Christian Loeffler. Earlier in the day, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office announced that Loeffler was one of 16 men arrested during the sex-trafficking sting, “Operation Link Up,

District officials say they are continuing to cooperate with the Sheriff’s Office during its investigation into Loeffler’s arrest, and that it should be noted that no students were involved.

“The District takes its obligation to protect its students very seriously; and does everything in its power to ensure that it hires and retains the best possible employees,” the district wrote.

In response to Loeffler’s arrest, the district says he has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

During Operation Link Up, the Sheriff’s Office says detectives posed as 13-year-old and 16-year-old juveniles on various social media sites.

Over the course of the three-day operation, authorities say 16 men made contact with the decoy juveniles and asked them for sexual acts.

The Sheriff’s Office says all 16 suspects agreed to meet the underaged decoys at several locations within Kings County to commit the sexual act.