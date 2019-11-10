Lemoore police shoot man with a knife who tackled an officer

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno man armed with a knife was shot by a Lemoore police officer Saturday night after attacking his partner, officials say.

Officers were sent to the 400 block of Kenwood Drive around 7:37 p.m. regarding a report of a man and woman screaming in the area.

The officers contacted the residents inside the home and were met by yelling from within, according to Lemoore Police Sgt. Mark Pescatore. They saw someone running through the house and then out the front door towards them.

The subject attacked one officer before they could retreat, tackling him to the ground.

The second officer saw the subject was armed with a knife, Pescatore said. Several rounds were fired by the second officer with his handgun in order to stop the attacker.

Officers requested emergency aid for the suspect and administered care before paramedics arrived.

The suspect, identified as Zhondon Michaels McDaniel, 21, from the Fresno neighborhood of Pinedale, Pescatore said.

The case is being investigated by the Kings County Critical Incident Team under the direction of the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

