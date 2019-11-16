Lemoore Officer remembered as ‘selfless’ celebrated by loved ones

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – It was an emotional day in Lemoore Friday morning as many gathered at St Peter Prince of Apostle church.

Family, friends, officers from agencies across the state and Governor Gavin Newsom gathered to pay their final respects to Officer Jonathan Diaz.

One thing said over and over again about Jonathan Diaz is that he was a selfless man, who acted out of courage.

In the funeral mass, Diaz was remembered as a true hero – for his every day heroism and for stepping in on Nov. 2 to stop a domestic violence situation while off duty.

He got the woman being attacked to safety before being shot and killed by a man he knew, a friend.

32-year-old Ramiro Trevino Jr. then wounded his father before turning the gun on himself.

His father died days later.

Lemoore’s Chief of Police says Diaz was a hero in every sense of the word.

“He knew what he was going into there was not really any question and he chose to anyway and he saved one live and I believe he was going back in to save another live and that was just Jonathan Diaz,” said interim Chief of Police, Mike Kendall.

He adds that Officer Diaz lived up to the agency’s motto: “To serve and to protect” in and out of the uniform.

Dozens of law enforcement agency vehicles escorted his body to the Sunflower Fields Cemetery.

The Lemoore community lined up the streets to pay their respect.

“It’s a heartbreaking moment because families really want to see their loved ones come home and if they don’t it’s a tragedy and we pray that one day they all come home, truly,” said Lemoore resident, Mark Olivo.

People held “thin blue line” flags and American flags saluting as the hearse drove by.

“We are very, very fortunate to have the opportunity to work in this community and be supported by this community,” Chief Kendall added.

Hundreds joined the Diaz’s family, as they were presented with the American Flag that drapped over his casket.

Doves were released, three helicopters flew up above and a hero was laid to rest.

The Lemoore Police Department, the Diaz family and the community lost a man they say would always put others before himself.