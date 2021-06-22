Lemoore identifies victim of deadly water tank explosion, restricts residents’ water usage

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE) – The man killed in Monday’s deadly water tank explosion in Lemoore was identified by city officials on Tuesday. It comes as water usage restrictions were put in place for residents.

According to the city, the contractor killed in the explosion was 41-year-old Dion Jones. He was married with three children and had worked for Filanc Construction for 16 years as a union carpenter. A city employee was also injured in the incident.

City officials revealed that the 1.5 million gallon water tank exploded when a contractor started welding it. A tsunami of water then swept through the site and the tank itself lifted approximately 70 feet in the air.

All power to the facility was knocked out in the explosion. City officials say they have no means of chlorinating the water supply. Other city wells are being used to ensure an adequate supply for the city – but residents are being asked not to water yards and not to use hoses.

Work is underway to get the facility operational again. PG&E estimates that power will be restored by early next week.

Cal/OSHA continues to investigate the incident.