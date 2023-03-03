LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The host family of an exchange student at Lemoore High School is looking for ways to keep her here for a few more years after her home country has been under attack for several months now.

Vasilisa Yukno, 17, arrived in the U.S. in August 2021 and nearly 6 months later, on Feb. 24, Russian military forces invaded Ukraine, including Kharkiv, the city where Vasilisa planned to attend college.

“I wanted to go back home because I had plans, this was a one-year program,” she said. “Some kids went home because they live by Poland or their parents are still in Poland, my parents are still in Ukraine so I can’t really go home, my city is one hour away from Russia.”

Now, her American host family is trying to find ways to raise money and keep her here at least through college.

“When the war broke out, she was supposed to be going home within a few months, and then obviously that changed because she’s from a city that’s actively enmeshed in this war,” said Jennifer Shimmon.

Shimmon is her host mother and said it’s extremely dangerous to have her return home right now.

“She earned the ability to come to the states through the state department because of her meritorious performance in Ukraine,” she said.

Once Vasilisa turns 18 she will no longer be eligible for the school’s exchange program.

The Shimmon family is looking for ways to raise money for a new visa and keep her here to finish her education.

“It’s our goal and it’s our goal because we’re a united front with her family we love her mom and dad,” Shimmon said.

Vasilisa has been staying in touch with her family back home but she is constantly worried for them.

“I’m trying to talk to them every day by messages, and sometimes, like two times, once a week sometimes they don’t have power so I’m not able to talk to them like my mom didn’t have power for 24 hours. I just didn’t know what to do that day,” she said.

Shimmon said she is looking into various financial solutions and has considered starting a GoFund Me for Vasilisa.