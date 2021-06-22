Lemoore declares State of Emergency following deadly water tank explosion

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Lemoore city officials declared a State of Emergency on Tuesday, a day after one of the city’s water tanks exploded, resulting in the death of a contractor.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be officially announced, but the city manager says it could not have been from excessive water as there was a valve left open.

City officials are due to hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon as a follow up to the incident.

The water tank exploded around 1:30 p.m. Monday at the city’s facility on Bush Street. Around 1.5 million gallons escaped the water tank when it began splitting at the seam and lifted off the ground. The escaping water launched a tsunami into a nearby field.

Cal/OSHA is investigating.