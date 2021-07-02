‘Leave the show to the pros’: Doctor warns at-home fireworks shows can be dangerous

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – It’s a warning we hear every year around the Fourth of July: at-home fireworks, even the legal ones, can be extremely dangerous and unpredictable.

“Fireworks are really exciting and they’re really beautiful, but they’re also really dangerous, so we implore everyone to please leave the show to the pros,” said Community Regional Medical Center Emergency Dr. Anneli Von Reinhart.

Dr. Von Reinhart says CRMC tends to see more burns and explosive injuries around the Fourth of July holiday.

If you are setting off your own fireworks, advice is to make sure a sober adult is the one handling them, keep everyone else including pets at least 20 or 30 feet away, and have water or a fire extinguisher nearby.

“Even sparklers which are so pretty and everyone loves them for a photo opp, they get up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is hotter than a blow torch,” said Dr. Reinhart.

She said even small burns can get infected, cause mobility issues, and sometimes require follow-ups with a specialist, so don’t hesitate to get any burns checked out at the hospital – especially for children.

“If it’s anything near your face or affecting your breathing, that is something that you want to call 911 for,” said Dr. Reinhart.