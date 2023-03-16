PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Residents who live on the south side of Rio Vista Avenue have been issued an evacuation order due to levels in the Tule River, according to the City of Porterville Chief of Police Jake Castellow.

Police say the mandatory evacuation means all residents and visitors should “leave now” before the water causes unsafe conditions.

The following residences, businesses, and structures with the following addresses have been given the order:

191 Rio Vista Avenue

201 Rio Vista Avenue

211 Rio Vista Avenue

221 Rio Vista Avenue

231 Rio Vista Avenue

241 Rio Vista Avenue

245 Rio Vista Avenue

Authorities say a temporary evacuation point has been set up at Porterville College at 100 E College Avenue.

Those unable to evacuate and require assistance are asked to call 911. Anyone seeking additional resources or information can call 211 or view the map on the Tulare County website.