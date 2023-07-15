MILLERTON LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Park rangers at Millerton Lake in Fresno County are asking lake goers to be more cautious while out on the water after a man was airlifted to the hospital yesterday when he nearly drowned.

Investigators say the man jumped off of a dock at around 6 p.m. into the water not knowing how to swim.

Detectives are still figuring out what led to a 21-year-old man nearly drowning Friday night.

“He jumped into the lake from the end of the courtesy dock into 10 feet of water with very low visibility,” said Sergeant Steve Barber with Millerton Lake State Park.

Park rangers performed CPR for 20 minutes after getting him out of the water.

He was then airlifted to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The near drowning comes two weeks after a man was pulled unconscious from the lake. He was also rushed to the hospital and later died.

Park rangers say the two incidents were preventable.

“They are frustrating, what’s frustrating is the statistics they ring true for the reservoirs in the San Joaquin Valley and were talking about folks who don’t wear a life jacket and don’t know how to swim,” Barber explained.

Dad of two, Carl Dorris says he is going to keep a closer eye on his kids.

“It makes you wanna be more vigilant be more proactive with your children and making sure they are wearing a life vest and there is an adult right there with him,” Dorris said.

With more people expected to head to the lake in the extreme heat rangers have some tips to stay safe.

“Three basic tenants of water safety are they are learn how to swim, swim near a lifeguard and wear a life jacket,” said Barber.