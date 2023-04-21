Little newborn cat baby held in the hands of a man.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A free class to teach anyone how to look after newborn kittens is taking place this weekend.

The Fresno Animal Center is hosting a “La-Meowze Class” on Sunday to show interested kitten caregivers the do’s and don’ts of bottle-feeding kittens.

Officials describe it as great for beginners or fosters wanting to brush up on their skills to learn how to foster bottle. In the post on Facebook, organizers say Fresno Humane provides all supplies and support.

The event takes place on Sunday, April 23, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and anyone interested in taking part can sign up by clicking here.