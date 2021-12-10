Learn about the “1,000 books before kindergarten” reading challenge

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Tulare County Library “1,000 books before kindergarten” reading challenge.

The Tulare County Library says reading aloud helps children develop early literacy skills and a love for reading which helps to prepare them for kindergarten.

1,000 books before Kindergarten is easier than it sounds. If a child reads one book per night for three years, they will have read 1,095 books. If a child reads three books a day, they will reach 1,000 books in less than a year. 

You can stop by your local branch to register or visit their website.

