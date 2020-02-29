Leap Day babies arrive at Central Valley hospitals

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –A special delivery in the form of babies arriving at local hospitals all across the Central Valley on Saturday.

A baby girl arrived into the world for Reedley family on Leap Day, according to Adventist Health Reedley.

June was born to parents Gaurav and Hannah at 1:18 a.m. on Saturday, nearly a week before her due date, spokeswoman Gabriela Ornelas said.

At 18 inches long and weighing eight pounds and five ounces, June has spent her first few hours sleeping comfortably at the hospital’s birth center, unaware of the nature of her special birth.

“I didn’t think she would come on Leap Day,” Hannah said. “But her dad’s family actually guessed that she was going to be born today.”

Ornelas said June is the only member of her family to be born on Leap Day.

Her parents said they plan to celebrate her birthday on both Feb. 28 and March 1 and will throw her an even larger celebration every four years.

“We will definitely celebrate her specialness,” Hannah said. “She’s a very special little girl.”

For now, June’s parents are looking forward to taking their little bundle of joy home and introducing her to their family and friends.

In Hanford, Baby Sariah, which means “princess,” was the first Kings County baby on Saturday, according to Adventist Health Hanford Birth Center.

Baby Sariah, Kings County first baby on Saturday.

Her parents, Wendy and Edward Sr. of Hanford told Adventist Health Handford they were expecting Sariah on Tuesday.

Wendy and Edward Sr. say they were shopping for baby items on Friday night, when Wendy began feeling contractions. They arrived at the Birth Center around 10 p.m. and welcomed Sariah at 3:02 a.m. She’s 19 inches in length and weighs six lbs., three ounces.

“I had no idea there were 29 days this month,” says Edward Sr. “It’s a shock, but I’m pretty happy because it’s a special day that only comes every four years.”

Edward Sr.’ says his birthday is on the 29th, but in May. He added that he’s happy to share that similarity with his daughter. The couple also has a one-year-old son together.

Here are a few Leap Day factoids, according to Adventist Health Hanford Birth center.

• People born on leap year day are often called: leaplings, leapers or leapsters.

• Most celebrate their birthdays in subsequent years on Feb. 28 or March 1.

• It’s estimated that about 200,000 in the U.S. and 5 million people worldwide have a Feb. 29 birthday.

• The odds of having a leap day birthday is 1 in 1,461.

• 684 out of 1 million people are born on leap year day.

• The Earth’s year is 365.24219 days long, which is how long it takes the Earth to make one cycle around the sun; the “extra” day was added every four years to make the “correction.”

