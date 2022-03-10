FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A leak from a city council member to journalists may have compromised a federal investigation into a scheme that cost Fresno taxpayers more than $600,000, Mayor Jerry Dyer said Thursday.

FBI officials told Fresno City officials that the theft was part of “a much larger scheme that was occurring,” saying also that the scam targeted “several municipalities across the United States who were victims” including one that lost twice the amount as that of Fresno, Dyer said.

When the case was turned over from investigators at the Fresno Police Department to the Federal Bureau of Investigations, FBI officials asked investigators from the City of Fresno to keep the information from being disclosed to the public, Dyer said.

Dyer said he received the information on the wire fraud investigation approximately a month prior to being sworn in as Fresno’s mayor in 2021. The theft was reported in a confidential item during a closed session meeting with Fresno’s city council in early January 2021.

Dyer read aloud the note on the closed session item from that day in a news conference Thursday.

“This is a highly confidential matter involving an FBI criminal investigation and must remain confidential until there is a resolution of the case,” Mayor Dyer read.

The mayor said he received a request from a local journalist on Tuesday for information on the FBI investigation into the scam, leading him to be concerned that the federal investigation may now be compromised.

The public records request cited in media reports denying the wire fraud investigation was denied due to the confidential nature of the federal investigation, and not due to any attempted cover-up, Dyer clarified Thursday.

After the public record request denied any information on the wire fraud, an unnamed city council member provided an email to a local journalist, Dyer said.

“It’s not for me to judge whether that was any type of violation, whether that was any attempt to compromise an investigation, but I do know that ultimately there is a potential for that to occur,” Dyer said.

The FBI agent involved in the investigation told Dyer that he was confident that the suspects were now aware of the federal investigation.

“He was very surprised and extremely disappointed that a federal investigation was now being talked about publicly and was in the headlines,” Dyer said.

Fresno was the only city involved in the nationwide investigation where information leaked, according to Mayor Dyer, a fact that he called “embarrassing.”

According to the mayor, the FBI agent clarified that the investigation is active and ongoing and that suspects, who are from the United States, have been identified in the Fresno incident as well as fraud reported in other municipalities. No arrests have yet been made in the case, Dyer said, citing the FBI agent involved in the incident.

“Had we waited 45 to 60 days to be able to reveal this publicly, it would have been a much different news conference,” Dyer said. “It perhaps would have been a news conference where we were celebrating the outcome of an investigation and possibly the recovery of funds for the city of Fresno.”

Mayor Dyer says he plans to be more cautious in the future. when revealing confidential information in closed sessions with the city council.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said that two payments were made in a phishing scam that cost the city of Fresno over $600,000, rather than the one payment of approximately $400,000 as reported by the mayor on Wednesday. Mayor Dyer said the report he had previously referenced was inaccurate.