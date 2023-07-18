FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A group of residents, business owners, and property owners are suing the City of Fresno over the controversial renaming of a ten-mile stretch of road including Kings Canyon Road, Ventura Avenue, and California Avenue, to Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

The lawyer representing the group, 1 Community Compact, says his clients were never informed, and they believe the name change was in violation of city code, due process, as well as free speech and association.

“It was on the consent calendar. And the city’s own regulations and code say it could only go on the consent calendar if it’s non-controversial and a routine matter,” said Attorney Brian Leighton.

Leighton says the city knew it was a controversial and non-routine matter, and alleged city council meant to hide it.

He also said that people weren’t properly informed that renaming would destroy history and that they weren’t given due process to voice their opinions on the matter.

“They never conferred with emergency services about how this is gonna screw that up. They did not take into consideration how much money it would cost, especially businesses to change addresses on everything,” said Leighton.

We did not hear back from the city Tuesday on a request for comment.

However, at the official renaming ceremony on June 10, Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez said they did their due diligence.

“We collected about 800 signatures from residents, we had some community meetings, we talked to the businesses, and this is what people wanted. That was the consensus,” said Chavez back in June.

Sarah Pilibos, a property owner on Kings Canyon Road, whose shopping center has roughly 35 tenants, says she and her tenants weren’t consulted or informed about the name change.

“I’d say that he’s had an opportunity of time to collect 800 signatures when the businesses along Kings Canyon had no opportunity, much less of a petition of anything to sign because they didn’t know about it,” said Pilibos.

Pilibos, part of 1 Community Compact, said the proper process wasn’t used.

Now, she says business owners are left with an involuntary address change, which could force some out.

“We got through COVID, now we’re looking at maybe a recession, and you know prices are escalating, and then you throw this at a business owner? What are you gonna have them do? They’re surviving now.”

The city approved the process to rename the corridor back on March 9, 6-1.