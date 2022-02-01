Lawsuit filed by family of man who died in mobile home fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A lawsuit has been filed by the family of the man who died in a fire at a Fresno mobile home park, court documents show.

The family of Ronald Richardson, the 56-year-old man who died in a fire at the Trails End Mobile Home Park in April, has filed a lawsuit against the owner of the mobile home park, the City of Fresno, the County of Fresno and California’s Department of Housing and Community Development.

The lawsuit, filed on Jan. 27, lists the plaintiffs as Sharon and Charles Richardson, Ronald’s mother and father, Brandon Rogers, Ronald’s son, and Susan Dahlstrom, a visitor on the night of the fire.

The lawsuit claims that Ronald Richardson and Susan Dahlstrom were visiting a mobile home at the park when the fire broke out. According to the suit, Richardson “entered the unit several times to rescue others who were stuck inside” adding that while Richardson was able to help people escape the unit, he couldn’t escape himself and died in the incident.

According to allegations in the lawsuit, operators of the Trails End Mobile Home Park “did not make any efforts to address” prior violations that the mobile home park had been cited for. Those citations include “a number of habitability issues” including “fire hazards,” according to the lawsuit.

Fire hazards listed in the lawsuit include “a great deal of trash, old appliances and other combustible debris.” The suit alleges that although the California Department of Housing and Community Development had suspended Trails End’s license to operate three months before the fire, the park had continued to operate.

22CECG00280 by YourCentralValley.com on Scribd

The lawsuit is embedded and available to read in its entirety above.