Lawsuit alleges Clovis isn’t complying with affordable housing laws

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A lawsuit filed Wednesday in Fresno County Superior Court by Central California Legal Services alleges the city of Clovis isn’t complying with the law when it comes to affordable housing.

“It’s a lot slower paced, not so busy,” said Desiree Martinez.

Martinez says she wants to move to Clovis, but living on a fixed income, she can’t afford it. She is now part of a lawsuit filed against the city by Central California Legal Services.

“It’s impossible for her to live there. It’s impossible not because she is a low life dead beat but because the city of Clovis plans for her not to live there,” said Executive Director of CCLS Attorney Patience Milrod.

The lawsuit alleges the city discriminated against people based on income and race by not adequately zoning or planning affordable housing, therefore Clovis failed to comply with state housing law.

Fresno County currently needs more than 35,000 more affordable rental homes to meet demand. Milrod says Clovis isn’t pulling their weight.

“When they don’t meet their obligations they off load to the rest of the county, I mean people are going to live somewhere or they are going to live on the street,” said Milrod.

Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig oversees Clovis in District 5. He says at this point, Clovis is in compliance with the law.

“I had an opportunity to speak with the city manager of Clovis and he shared with me just a few months ago the city was able to get its housing element adopted by the state housing and community development,” said Magsig.

Clovis Mayor Drew Bessinger said in a statement:

The issue of affordable housing is one which is of great importance to all members of our community, including our City Council. We continue to work closely with the California Department of Housing and Community Development and the City is in full compliance with all regulations governing affordable housing. It is time to put a stop to the archaic and inflammatory assertions that Clovis is a community that welcomes only ‘rich and white’ newcomers. While it may make for a good headline, it is not reflective of reality and insults our community’s values and personal ethics. Our community of more than 115,000 is a tapestry of individuals made up of people from diverse economic, racial, religious and educational backgrounds. We welcome all who wish to call the City of Clovis home. City of Clovis Mayor Drew Bessinger

READ THE FULL LAWSUIT BELOW:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.