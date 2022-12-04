A California Highway Patrol cruiser is seen in this photo. (Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LATON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspected DUI driver has died after crashing his luxury sports car in the town of Laton early Sunday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says its officers were notified of a single-vehicle crash in the area of Mt. Whitney and Fatima Avenues around 3:20 a.m.

They say upon their arrival they found the 22-year-old driver, a man from Laton, deceased from injuries he received after his Chevrolet Corvette careened off the roadway and landed on its roof.

According to the CHP, the man was traveling eastbound on Mt. Whitney Avenue at a high rate of speed on the wet roadway, and failed to negotiate the curve at Latonia Avenue.

Officers say due to how fast he was driving his car ran off the roadway, went through a utility pole, and then went on to crash through several residential fences, struck a parked car, and then flipped over.

Investigators say they believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

The man’s name is being withheld until his next of kin are notified.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call the Fresno-area CHP office’s non-emergency line at 559-705-2200.