SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -Central Valley Latino leaders met in Selma on Saturday for a conference about water policies, sustainability plans, and the drought.

The Water Education for Latino Leaders (WELL) hosted its first in-person conference since Covid.

The event was all about water.

“It’s the life blood of the valley, it’s the life blood of the state,” said one of the panelists, Kassy Chauhan, executive director at North Kings Groundwater Sustainability Agency.

Panelists talked about water policies like the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, or SGMA. SGMA is a 2014 law that aims to improve groundwater management to ensure it’s available long term.

“It’s water accountability for all so that we can grow food, have good reliable and drinking water for communities, and we can have a bountiful aquafer that we will continue to rely on during periods of drought,” said Chauhan.

SGMA also poses challenges for some communities like Parlier. Last year, the city approved water rate increases through 2025. Mayor Alma Beltran said because of SGMA, Parlier is paying more money per acre-foot of water.

“Ultimately it’s a good thing to do but we have to pay to make sure we get clean water,” said Beltran.

Like other small valley communities, tap water in Parlier also contains contaminants, though Beltran said the city is installing a new system thanks to state funds.

“It’s really good to be here to find out what are our options with the resources out there with the local and state level, federal level,” she said.

Chauhan said there are billions of dollars coming from the state and federal government for water sustainability projects.

“Biola Community Services District, they’re doing a groundwater basin where when the water is available, they’ll put water in there to replenish the aquifer,” she explained.

Other projects include drought mitigation.

“During a drought, when there’s no water coming down from the mountains you have an opportunity to build projects so that you can capture that water when it comes down from the mountains,” said Chauhan.