FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Valley Animal Center has raised 30% of its fundraising goal to keep its door open.

The valley’s largest no-kill shelter announced in September that it would need $250,000 dollars to stay open for the rest of the year. The animal center announced last year that adoption rates have dropped while the number of pet owners who have surrendered their pets has risen.

As of Tuesday, the Valley Animal Center has raised more than $77,000.

The shelter is taking steps to increase fundraising and adoption rates.

One step the organization is taking in hopes to increase adoption rates is extending its hours of operation. The shelter is now open Wednesday through Friday from 2 p.m to 7 p.m and will also be open from 10 a.m to 4:30 p.m on Saturdays and Sundays.

Volunteers are aiming to raise $10,000 for the shelter during the Halloween season.

The animal shelter is holding multiple Halloween-themed fundraising events to help reach its fundraising goal including a Trunk or Treat Car Show on Saturday, October 29.

Entry is free to the public, but volunteers hope to raise money at the event with a raffle and a haunted house that will be run alongside the Trunk or Treat Car Show.

To make a donation, visit the Valley Animal Shelter’s website or text the code “SaveTheAnimals” to (559) 354-3636.