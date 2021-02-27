Latest Beautify Fresno event held in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Beautify Fresno’s latest clean-up was Saturday morning at Granville-Teague Community Resource Center on Polk Avenue.

Event organizers say over 120 volunteers showed up to the Granville-Teague Community Resource Center to help clean up along Polk Avenue, from Shaw Avenue down to Gettysburg, as well as Inspiration Park and the neighborhood around Teague Elementary School.

This cleanup was done in partnership with Highway City Community Development, Councilmember Esmeralda Soria, and Clean Fresno.

For every clean-up event, Beautify Fresno provides safety vests, paper pickers, gloves, and trash bags, along with pre-packaged snacks and bottled water.