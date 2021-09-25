Late Fresno police sergeant honored during race supporting Valley Children’s Hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno police sergeant who died earlier this year from COVID-19 complications was honored during an event held in support of a local children’s hospital on Saturday.

The ‘Run 4 The Miracle’ kicked off during the morning at the Panoche Creek River Ranch, near Valley Children’s Hospital.

The annual event was held to support the Valley Children’s Hospital Pediatric Trauma – Injury Prevention Program.

This year’s race also honored the memory of late Fresno Police Sergeant Paul Brown, who died in February from COVID-19.

Sgt. Paul Brown (image courtesy of Fresno Police)

Following his death, the Fresno Police Department said Sgt. Brown “courageously battled this illness right to the end.”

During the event, several members of the Fresno Police Department gathered with Brown’s family for a photo as they held up a flag honoring the late sergeant. Officer Lindsay Dozier also ran the race in full uniform in honor of Sgt. Brown, finishing in first place in her age group.

According to Fresno police, Sgt. Brown was a 28-year veteran of the department, holding the rank of sergeant for 19 years.

He is survived by his wife and three adult children.