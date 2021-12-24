Last-minute shoppers out in force at River Park on Christmas Eve

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Despite the chilly weather, shoppers were out and about Friday at River Park Shopping Center to get those last-minute Christmas gifts.

It was a busy day at River Park Shopping Center with a packed parking lot and people walking around with their different shopping bags. Shoppers like Sabrina Zuniga, stopped by the mall to get some special treats for her two dogs.

“We always get our dog treats, so we came to get them their treats for Christmas,” said Zuniga.

5-year-old Liliana Starlin made sure to snap a photo with Santa before he takes off for the night.

“My experience with Santa is taking pictures and getting candy canes,” said Starlin.

At Bath and Body Works, employees were busy working helping customers with their last-minute shopping.

“Definitely we have those last-minute shoppers, you know just coming in, getting what they need and just getting extra gifts for extra people in their life,” said Rhyan Pope, an employee at Bath and Body Works.

Light showers didn’t stop the Jimenez family from coming out to shop before they head back home to wrap their gifts.

“I had a pick-up order I needed to get, so I came to pick that up and, of course, now I’m looking at all the stores and thinking, ‘What else do I need before I go home,’” said Megan Jimenez.

Beverly Patton flew in from Hawaii to spend time with family, but still made sure to get gifts for Christmas.

Due to the Christmas Eve holiday, business hours vary for stores.