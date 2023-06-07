LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was sentenced to prison time for a gas station skimming scheme that targeted customers in both Nevada and California, including Fresno.

Court documents say unsuspecting customers lost over $5 million in total.

According to the US Attorney’s Office of the District of Nevada, the skimming devices were installed on gas pumps in the Las Vegas area and Reno, along with Fresno and Bakersfield. Those devices captured as many as 8,229 credit and debit card numbers, court documents said with a total estimated loss of $5,032,616.

Juan Luis Sosa Tamayo, of Las Vegas, was sentenced to 56 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, the release said. Tamayo’s co-conspirators were identified as Danyer Manuel Alarcon Rodriguez, Adrian Leyva Tamayo, and Francisco Rodriguez Gonzalez.

Gonzalez and Rodriguez were previously sentenced to 70 months and 61 months in prison respectively for their roles in the scheme. Tamayo awaits sentencing, currently scheduled for June 22.