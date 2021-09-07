Larry Elder campaigns to be governor in Fresno County; Dolores Huerta urges voting against recall

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – With California’s second-ever gubernatorial election just days away, candidates are making stops across the state and delivering their final pitches to voters. Larry Elder, one of the leading candidates, spoke in Clovis on Tuesday.

“When I get to Sacramento, small businesses will have a friend in Sacramento,” Elder declared.

Elder was greeted by a large crowd at a gas station at Willow and Nees. One of the owners, Vinny Vohra, says he supports Elder because Newsom’s policies have hurt his business.

“The gas prices are ridiculous. All the small businesses are having difficulties finding employees because they are getting free money,” he said.

At the Mariposa Mall in Fresno, the Dolores Huerta Action Fund called on residents to vote ‘no’ on the recall ballot.

“We are not going to let a few Republicans that are anti-immigrant, anti-women, anti-labor unions…we are not going to let them take control of the state of California,” Dolores Huerta said.

According to a recent study by the Public Policy Institute of California, 39% of California likely voters say they would vote ‘yes’ to remove Governor Newsom from office, while 58% say they would vote ‘no’ to removing Newsom. 26% of likely voters expressed a preference for Larry Elder as Newsom’s replacement.

Elections officials will count all ballots that are postmarked by election day and delivered within a week of the deadline.