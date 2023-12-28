FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The largest Hmong New Year celebration in the United States is officially underway Thursday at the Fresno Fairgrounds.

More than 100,000 people from all over the country will walk into the Fresno fairgrounds to celebrate the new year.

Organizers say the celebration is so important because it’s one of the only holidays the Hmong culture has.

“Think of this in America we have 12 holidays, right? One per month Hmong has none, this the only holiday when you celebrate 12 together for example that’s huge,” said Organizer Tolu Thao.

There is a sense of unity and solidarity at the Fresno fairgrounds, as tens of thousands wear traditional Hmong clothing and participate in the culture’s New Year celebrations.

During the opening ceremonies, dozens of local leaders including Fresno Mayor Jerry participated in the ritual practice of healing the spirit by walking in circles under a wreath,

He expressed the importance of the celebration.

“We are ninth most diverse city in the nation and a big part of that has to do with our Hmong population …. and it’s important for all of us to be here as community leaders to support their efforts,” said Organizer Thao.

According to Sisavath Inphachanh, the Lao Ambassador to the U.S. the Hmong New Year isn’t only celebrated by the Hmong people.

“This festival is one of the biggest festivals in Laos too we have ethnic groups of Hmong celebrating every year,” said Ambassador Inphachanh.

For many the celebration is seen as new beginnings, but for Hailey Vang, it is time to see old friends and family.

“It’s really an amazing time to see everybody especially people from out of state come and you see a lot of your old family members and old friends,” said Vang.

If you missed out don’t worry the event will run through Sunday.