MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The UC Merced Bobcats kicked off the Fall semester on Wednesday.

Two main goals for UC Merced this school year include creating a sense of belonging and educational success.

The 9,200 students who are enrolled make it the largest enrollment in school history, along with the largest freshman class.

“The beginning of the academic year is always an exciting period, it’s one filled with great hope and great optimism, it’s always exciting. We did the bridge crossing yesterday,” said Juan Sanchez Munoz, UC Merced Chancellor.”

This school year will aim to stabilize enrollment and increase already high graduation rates as they continue to come out of the pandemic.

Munoz hopes new academic programs will help bring in more students.

“We offer programs in data science, programs in data analytics, electrical engineering, and chemical engineering, as well as programs in the humanities,” said Munoz.

Also new this year, students will be able to meditate, relax, or take a walk in the new labyrinth on campus.

This new space hopes to encourage students to do well academically and take care of their mental health. Encouraging good habits is also a priority.

“Get plenty of rest, eat a good breakfast, do your homework early, and make sure to call the people that love you and let them know you’re thriving,” said Munoz.

Grad student Josiah Beharry is a DACA recipient who moved to the U.S. from Trinidad when he was three years old. He started attending UC Merced in 2019 right before the pandemic, and graduated last year with a degree in critical race and ethnic studies.

On Wednesday he started the Ph.D. program at UC Merced, the place where he has felt the most at home.

“It’s the dream, it’s the reason my parents came to America and so coming to this college and then seeing such a diverse group of students and getting involved in our undocumented center here on campus, I really felt a sense of belonging that I just never felt growing up,” said Beharry.

Beharry is also the first DACA recipient and the first student from UC Merced to be appointed as UC Student Regent, a position where he sits on a governing body that oversees the entire UC system.

“I get to be a voice for the students of all nine UC campuses and really advocate for our needs, our rights, and our policies that affect us,” said Beharry.

Beharry hopes to leave his mark by opening doors for other undocumented students that were not open or available for him.