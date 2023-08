FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The West Fresno Family Resource Center will join the Fresno Grizzlies, CalViva Health, and Chevron for the 21st annual Back to School Health Fair.

Their goal is to giveaway 5,000 backpacks! WFFRC’s Toni Wilson shares details about what to expect and events sponsor Jason Hannold and Courtney Shapiro share why their organizations got involved.

The event will run from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. this Saturday at Chukchansi Park in Fresno.