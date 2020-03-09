Large ‘unauthorized’ party thrown at Alta Sierra gym complete with DJ; suspects arrested

Live Now
From left: Sual Jandres, Davon Martin, Matthew Duran

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Several suspects were arrested after police say people “gained access” to the gym at Alta Sierra Intermediate School on Saturday night and threw a large party complete with a DJ, the Clovis Police Department said Monday.

The Police Department said about 300 people gained entry and attended the unauthorized party.

Several suspects were arrested on charges relating to trespassing and alcohol consumption.

Five people are facing charges, but two of the five were taken to an area hospital.

The three males were charged with trespassing. Two females, who were taken to the hospital, will be charged with trespassing and public intoxication, police said.

They were identified as Davon Martin, 20, Saul Jandres, 21, Matthew Duran, 20, Alexis Caar, 21, and Sarina Garcia, 20.

All five suspects are from Fresno, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

