MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A large-scale cockfighting operation was busted in Merced, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a residence on North Arboleda Drive in Merced for a cockfight.

When deputies arrived, they say that several people ran from the property carrying large rooster crates.

Animal Control Officers and deputies say they performed a sweep of the property and found 37 roosters.

Also, multiple items consistent with cockfighting operations were found such as spurs and scales, according to officials.

The roosters and items were seized by investigators.