FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Three men were arrested after deputies served a search warrant at a marijuana grow, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies say they served the warrant at a home near Tulare and McCall avenues Friday morning and found six thousand marijuana plants, six hundred pounds of processed marijuana, and one thousand pounds of marijuana shake which they say is used for making honey oil.

Authorities say the plants were located in a makeshift shed along with several chicken coops with dozens of chickens. Investigators believe the chickens may have been used to hide the grow.

Deputies say they do believe the grow is part of a cartel operation.

Investigators clarify that while they are not concerned about small amounts of marijuana for personal use in California, they are dedicated to taking down large illegal grows which they say are often run by cartels.