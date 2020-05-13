Large grass fire threatens buildings in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews in Fresno have extinguished a large grass fire that broke out in the area of MLK Boulevard and Church Avenue Tuesday.

Crews were called to the area around 8:30 p.m. and found a large field on fire. Fresno Fire says flames were being driven by the wind and three structures in the area were threatened.

Crews reported no damage and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Firefighters say a homeless camp is close to the area where the fire broke out.

