FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A large grass fire in northeast Fresno is under control after it was reported Thursday afternoon, according to crews on the scene.

Cal Fire reports that the fire is close to the intersection of Maple and Behymer avenues. It was burning an area between 50 and 60 acres. Multiple local fire agencies responded to the scene. No damage to local structures was reported.

Crews are yet to determine a cause for the fire.